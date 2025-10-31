Sandringham Estate visitors welcome news that Andrew has been stripped of titles

Visitors to the Sandringham Estate have welcomed the King’s decision to strip the former duke of York of his titles, but some were unhappy that the disgraced royal will move to the Norfolk estate.

Charles has formally stripped his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, and Andrew has also agreed to leave Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The former prince, whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall, will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

Retired office worker Susan Larkins, 70, who was visiting the cafe at Sandringham on Friday, said it was “way past time” that Andrew’s titles were removed.

Ms Larkins, of nearby South Wootton, said: “It was way past time before they did that.

“He’s a horrible man. We don’t want him up here.”

Vanessa Beech, of Docking, who was dog walking at Sandringham, said the King had “most certainly” made the right decision.

“It has to give out the right message I would think,” she said.

“Up here? Well he’s got to go somewhere. It is what it is, isn’t it?

“He has got to be somewhere and now he’s been stripped of his titles.”

Ms Beech said she has lived in the area for more than 40 years and was in her 70s.

“As a local, I’m more or less a local, we understand the royal family,” she said.

“Most of us aren’t in their face. We let them live their lives and that’s really important to this part of Norfolk.

“But I’m worried about other people, how they will perceive it.”

Retired carer Jackie Cruickshank, 72, who was dog walking at Sandringham, said the King had made the right decision but “I also think he’s been pushed”.

Ms Cruickshank, from King’s Lynn, said: “I don’t particularly like prince Andrew.

“But there’s others out there that are guilty.”

Asked about him moving to Sandringham, she said: “He’ll be hounded won’t he. They won’t let it go now. What’s that going to do?”

But she added: “He’s got to go somewhere hasn’t he?

“I just hope when he does come here they don’t ruin it with all the photographers, because they’re not going to let him go are they.”

She said she felt for the King and for the Prince of Wales, adding: “I think as well that William wants all this sorted out before he becomes King.

“He doesn’t want to inherit this, does he.”

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and, for many years, was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life in April, after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.