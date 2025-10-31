Man handed life prison term for murdering wife in ‘brutal’ New Year’s Day attack

A man who murdered his wife in a “brutal” New Year’s Day knife attack has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years.

Mompati Dodo Isaacs murdered 33-year-old Keotshepile Naso Isaacs – known as Naso – at their home in North Berwick, East Lothian, in the early hours of January 1, 2024.

The 39-year-old stabbed his wife nine times in the head and neck in what was described as a “sustained” knife attack.

Isaacs was found guilty of murder in September, following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At the same court on Friday he was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

Keotshepile Naso Isaacs was murdered by her husband while their three children were asleep in the same house (handout/PA)

Handing down her sentence, judge Lady Ross said to him: “New Year’s Day normally is a time for thinking about new beginnings and the future.

“But in the early hours of January 1, 2024 in the family home in North Berwick, you brought Naso’s life to an end.

“In doing so you attacked with horrible and sustained violence.

“You took a knife from the kitchen. You returned to the bedroom and woke up Naso and stabbed her nine times to the head and neck.”

She said their children and another family member had been asleep in the house at the time.

The judge said Ms Isaacs had been found to have defensive injuries on her hands, and that she must have “suffered pain and experienced horrific fear” during the attack.

She went on: “This was a brutal and violent attack using a knife against your wife, who was utterly defenceless.

“You murdered her in her own home. This was a despicable act.”

Police went to the house shortly after the assault after being alerted by concerned friends, who had received phone messages from Ms Isaacs.

However, the judge told Isaacs: “Nothing could be done to save her.”

Lady Ross said the couple had moved to Scotland from Botswana “several years” ago, and Ms Isaacs had “a respectable and important job as a support worker and a carer”.

She also described the impact of Ms Isaacs’s murder on her family.

“Naso was 33 years of age. She was a mother,” the judge told Isaacs.

“You deprived three children, who are still young, of her love and care. That’s a horrible loss.”

She said victim impact statements had described the “grief” suffered by members of her family in Botswana.

Mompati Dodo Isaacs was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (PA)

During his trial, Isaacs had claimed his actions had been “provoked” by his wife’s behaviour, and were linked to his mental health problems.

However the judge told him his claims of diminished responsibility had been “rejected” by the jury, who had found him guilty of murder.

She said: “You will be sentenced to life imprisonment. That’s the only sentence I can impose on you for this crime.”

Isaacs attended the hearing by videolink from prison, dressed in a red Scottish Prison Service jumper and dark trousers.

He sat with his head bowed throughout.

Earlier, Isaacs’s lawyer Gareth Jones KC told the court his client was “at a loss” to understand why he acted in the way he had.

He told the court: “(Isaacs) wishes me to emphasise to the court that he does recognise the profound effect and impact his actions have had and continue to have on his children and the wider family.

“Above all of this he wishes me to emphasise that he is remorseful.”