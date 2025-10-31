Hockey coach who stabbed wife to death jailed for at least 21 years

A hockey coach who stabbed his interior designer wife six times and claimed she had taken her own life has been jailed for at least 21 years for her murder.

Mohamed Samak, 43, told a jury his wife Joanne Samak, 49, had stabbed herself in the chest and stomach after he woke up at around 3am on July 1 last year at their home in Chestnut Spinney, Droitwich Spa, but was found guilty of murder on Wednesday after a retrial.

Prosecutors said Samak, a former Egyptian international hockey player and coach who worked with the Wales under-18s team, killed his wife because he was suffering financial problems and had become interested in another woman.

Mohamed Samak has been jailed for at least 21 years (West Mercia Police/PA)

The defendant told the trial his wife took her own life and was struggling with alcohol and mental health problems, although friends and family said they had no concerns about her drinking or her mental state, and that she had things to look forward to.

Jailing him for life on Friday, Judge James Burbidge KC said Samak’s actions were “wicked beyond comprehension” and he had destroyed the lives of Joanne’s family.

He said: “The emotion you disclose is either feigned or emotion based on self-pity. I cannot accept you are remorseful because you still deny responsibility and put Jo’s loved ones through the trauma of two trials.

“You sought to besmirch her name by saying she drunk to excess and was not in control of her mental faculties. Nothing could have been further from the truth.

“The trial heard she always was a woman who held everything together.”