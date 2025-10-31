Double murderer refuses to attend sentencing for killing pregnant girlfriend

A double murderer who stabbed his pregnant girlfriend 19 times after being released from prison on licence has refused to attend his Old Bailey sentencing.

Alana Odysseos, 32, was in the early stages of pregnancy with her third child when she was attacked by “lifer” Shaine March at her home in Walthamstow, east London, early on July 22, 2024.

March, 47, of Surrey Quays, south-east London, admitted her murder on the seventh day of his trial after defence experts refused to support his claim of diminished responsibility.

Jurors in his trial were not told March had been convicted of murdering a 17-year-old boy in 2000.

On Friday, members of Ms Odysseos’s family returned to the Old Bailey for his sentencing by Mr Justice Murray.

Alana Odysseos was in the early stages of pregnancy when she was murdered (family handout/PA)

However, defence barrister Sandip Patel KC said March had refused to leave his cell and had told prison staff: “It’s only sentencing.”

Prosecutor Louise Oakley said March was required to attend and if he did not take up the offer to appear by videolink from prison, the court had the power to compel him.

She said: “At the moment I do not have information to suggest he is unfit or unwell. He could be brought using reasonable force.

“It is important to the family he is present at the hearing to hear the effect he has had on that family.”

Mr Justice Murray adjourned the hearing briefly for further inquiries to be made, saying he was “reluctant” to give March the option of attending on videolink.