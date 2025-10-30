Woman who claimed to be Madeleine McCann tells jury ‘I do believe I’m her’

A Polish woman who has claimed to be Madeleine McCann cried as she told jurors in her stalking trial “I do believe I’m her”.

Leicester Crown Court heard it is “blindingly obvious” that 24-year-old Julia Wandelt, who previously told jurors she was “50/50” about whether she was Madeleine, is not the missing girl.

Wandelt, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is accused of peddling the myth that she is Madeleine, who disappeared aged three in Portugal in 2007, while stalking Kate and Gerry McCann by sending emails, leaving voicemails, and turning up at their home.

Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg ‘confronted’ the couple at their home, the court heard (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

During cross-examination on Thursday, prosecutor Michael Duck KC asked Wandelt: “There is no scientific evidence to connect you to the McCanns, is there?”

Wandelt was visibly and audibly emotional as she told the court: “Actually, I don’t care anymore.

“If people here say I’m not, you know what, I’m OK with it. I’m just exhausted with it.

“I want to know who I am. If I’m not, I’m not. It’s fine. I’m exhausted.

“I do believe I’m her. I do remember them but I’m exhausted, I’m completely exhausted with all of this.

“If that is the conclusion, then I am willing to say I agree with this. But I am exhausted.”

Asked if she still entertains the belief that Mr McCann could be her father, Wandelt replied: “It’s neither no nor yes.”

Mr Duck told Wandelt: “One thing that’s blindingly obvious is that your (DNA) profile and Madeleine’s did not match.”

Karen Spragg was arrested after Wandelt landed in the UK from Poland, the court heard (Joe Giddens/PA)

The prosecutor asked: “Assuming the profile is Madeleine’s, do you accept that by simply looking at it, it has nothing to do with you?”

Wandelt said: “Assuming that this belongs to Madeleine, then yes.”

Speaking about why she thought the McCanns did not respond to her calls and messages, Wandelt said: “Maybe they were not allowed to. I just could not believe, and still cannot believe, the parents of a missing child don’t want to follow a lead.”

Wandelt added: “But I wasted three-and-a-half years of my life working out who I am… I think I’m in the wrong place. I should not be in the witness box today.”

The court heard Wandelt alleges that Mrs McCann hid information when she gave evidence against her in the trial.

Wandelt told the court: “If my memories are wrong, why did Kate McCann hide more contact she had with me when I explained my memories? She didn’t tell it in court.”

Mr Duck asked if she was suggesting Mrs McCann withheld information from the jury or the investigation, and Wandelt replied: “Both.”

The court heard Wandelt sent a message to Mrs McCann saying “you are corrupted” and “you never wanted to find Madeleine, it’s so sad”.

Speaking about why she sent this, Wandelt said: “I was very sad and emotional. I just said a few more things I probably shouldn’t have said because it’s not my belief. That’s how I felt being ignored by everyone.

“I don’t believe she’s corrupt. It was difficult for me. I regret saying this part. I was emotional, it was too much for me to deal with.

“It’s a human thing to react this way after being pushed away for about two years.”

Wandelt and her co-defendant, Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny one count of stalking between June 2022 and February this year.

The jury heard that Spragg will not be called to give evidence in her defence.

The trial will continue on Monday.