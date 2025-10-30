Teenagers guilty of killing homeless man who could have been saved

Three teenagers who beat up a homeless man near London’s King’s Cross station have been found guilty over his death despite “missed opportunities” to save him.

Eymaiyah Lee Bradshaw-McKoy, 18, Mia Campos-Jorge, 19, and Jaidee Bingham, 18, had attacked Anthony Marks, 51, last August, causing bleeding on the brain from which he died five weeks later.

The Old Bailey had heard how Mr Marks was taken to hospital but then recalled to prison and probably would have survived if he had received a brain scan.

But the “cycle of events” that led to Mr Marks’s death would not have happened if he was not assaulted in the first place, prosecutor Hugh Davies KC had said.

During the trial, Mr Davies had told jurors: “Whilst there were some missed opportunities for medical intervention, the prosecution alleges that the assault and haematoma on August 10 2024 more than minimally contributed to the cause of death of Mr Marks on September 14 2024.”

A jury deliberated for 47 hours and 47 minutes to find Bingham guilty of murder on Thursday.

The two young women, Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge, were cleared of murder but found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter.

The jury was discharged after failing to reach a verdict on a fourth defendant.

Judge Mark Dennis KC remanded the defendants into custody to be sentenced at a later date.

Staff at King’s Cross station alerted emergency services after finding Mr Marks stumbling near the main concourse, with serious facial injuries and blood dripping from his head, shortly before 6am.

He was in a “critical condition” by the time paramedics arrived and took him to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington for treatment.

A CT scan showed bleeding on his brain caused by the violent attack, on top of a pre-existing injury, the court heard.

Meanwhile, he was identified by police as subject to recall to prison for breaching his licence, after an earlier release.

In a police interview, Mr Marks described being assaulted outside the closed McGlynn’s pub, during a row with a dealer about stolen crack cocaine.

He told officers: “I met my local drug dealer, his name’s Ghost, he has a complaint. He’s complained that one of the smokers had taken some drugs off one of the subsidiary girls and had run away with it.

“I told him basically it’s got nothing to do with me, but he claims that I know who the people were. I said, yeah, I know who they were, but I never took nothing off them.”

He said Ghost and the two girls had chased him towards the pub where he was stamped on and hit.

Ghost was the nickname for Bingham, and the two female runners were said to be Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge.

Mr Davies had said: “The motivation for each of Bingham, Bradshaw-McKoy and Campos-Jorge is obvious: one of these girls had been robbed and suffered violence when delivering drugs for Bingham and they held either Mr Marks responsible directly or indirectly.

“That violence, against a runner linked, they thought, to him in some way, could not go unpunished.”

Mr Marks was discharged from hospital and transferred to prison last August 13.

In custody, he complained of headaches and slurred speech, but was not referred for another brain scan, the court was told.

On August 29 2024, prison staff were called to his cell after he had a seizure, the jury heard.

He was admitted to King’s College Hospital and received emergency surgery to remove a blood clot.

He died last September 14 after medics made a clinical decision to withdraw care in the absence of a next of kin to consult.

The cause of death was found to be bleeding on the brain caused by the violent attack a month before.

Bradshaw-McKoy, of Brixton; Campos-Jorge, of Tottenham; and Bingham, from Dagenham, denied all the charges against them.