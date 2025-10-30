Starmer has received ‘new information’ about Reeves’ rental arrangements – No 10

Sir Keir Starmer and his independent adviser on ministerial standards have received “new information” regarding rental arrangements for the Chancellor’s family home, Downing Street has said.

It reopens the row surrounding Rachel Reeves’ breach of local council housing rules by failing to obtain a rental licence, after the Prime Minister sought to draw a line under the issue earlier on Thursday.

A No 10 spokesman told reporters: “Following a review of emails sent and received by the Chancellor’s husband, new information has come to light.

Sir Keir Starmer said he ‘has full confidence’ in Rachel Reeves (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“This information has been passed to the Prime Minister and his independent adviser.”

The spokesman declined to give further details but insisted Sir Keir “has full confidence” in Ms Reeves and that she would be delivering the highly-anticipated November 26 Budget.

Asked whether the autumn statement would be delivered by the current Chancellor on the expected date, the official confirmed it would.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the Chancellor admitted she did not obtain a “selective” rental licence required to rent out her London home and apologised for the “inadvertent error”.

In his response, Sir Keir said he was happy the “matter can be drawn to a close” after consulting his ethics adviser, who decided against launching a probe.

Opposition critics have argued the Government has questions to answer and demanded an investigation.