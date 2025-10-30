Prisoner, 44, is charged with murder of fellow inmate at high-security jail

A prisoner has been charged with the murder of a fellow inmate who died from a head injury at a high-security prison.

John Mansfield, who was jailed for life in 2007 for the murder of his 63-year-old neighbour Ann Alfanso, was found dead at HMP Whitemoor near March, Cambridgeshire, on April 13 this year.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Thursday that inmate Nathaniel Reece, 44, formerly from Islington, north London, has been charged with his murder.

The force said officers had been called at about 4.10pm following the discovery of the body of Mansfield, 63, formerly from Manchester.

A post-mortem examination at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge concluded that Mansfield died as a result of a head injury.

Reece is due to appear before Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on November 20 via videolink.

Mansfield was sentenced in 2007 at Manchester Crown Court to life in prison with a minimum term of 30 years for the murder of Ms Alfanso.

Ms Alfanso, who suffered from reduced mobility, was found dead at her home in Whalley Range, Manchester, by her carer in August 2006.

She had been stabbed around 20 times in the head and neck.

In 2014, Mansfield was handed a second life term after stabbing another prisoner with a broken plate at HMP Full Sutton, near York.