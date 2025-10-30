No 10 refuses to say if Rachel Reeves broke Ministerial Code over rental licence

Downing Street has repeatedly refused to say whether Rachel Reeves broke the Ministerial Code over her failure to obtain a rental licence for her family home.

Sir Keir Starmer is seeking to draw a line under the row surrounding the Chancellor’s breach of local council housing rules after she apologised for the error on Wednesday.

Facing questions about the extent to which the mistake had been probed by the Prime Minister and his ethics adviser, No 10 insisted that the Ministerial Code sets out that an apology is a “sufficient resolution” in certain cases.

But a spokesman repeatedly declined to say whether the standards rules had been breached, or if the Prime Minister or independent watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus had seen evidence of Ms Reeves’ version of events.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Wednesday, the Chancellor admitted she did not obtain a “selective” rental licence required to rent out her London home and apologised for the “inadvertent error”.

In his response, Sir Keir said he was happy the “matter can be drawn to a close” after consulting his ethics adviser, who decided against launching a probe.

Opposition critics have argued the Government has questions to answer and demanded an investigation.

Asked on Thursday whether the Prime Minister, a former director of public prosecutions, believed that ignorance of the law was a defence, a No 10 spokesman indicated he did not.

Asked why he accepted Ms Reeves’ reason for the breach, the spokesman said: “Regrettably she was not aware the licence was necessary, did not obtain the licence before renting the property out.

“She’s explained it was inadvertent mistake and as soon as it was brought to her attention, she took immediate action and applied for the licence… the Ministerial Code makes clear that in certain circumstances, in consultation with the independent adviser, an apology is a sufficient resolution.”

The exchange of letters was published late on Wednesday evening, when Ms Reeves’ failure to obtain the licence was revealed by the Daily Mail.

Downing Street rejected suggestions that the Chancellor had got away “scot-free” after a “stitch-up” between Sir Laurie and the Prime Minister to avoid spooking the markets.

“I don’t accept that framing at all,” a spokesman said.

Ms Reeves had told the Prime Minister that “regrettably” she and her family were not aware a licence was needed in their area of Southwark in London, where they rented out their home for £3,200 a month after moving into No 11.

Southwark Council requires people renting out their properties in certain areas to get a licence in advance, and not doing so can lead to a prosecution or a fine.

The Chancellor is understood to have relied upon the advice of a letting agent, which said it would advise if a licence was needed.

Asked if the Prime Minister stood by his assertion that “law-breakers cannot be lawmakers” – a statement he used to criticise Boris Johnson over the partygate scandal in 2022 – a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes.”

Sir Keir is seeking to draw a line under the controversy surrounding Rachel Reeves’ failure to obtain the right rental licence (PA)

Ms Reeves told Sir Keir: “This was an inadvertent mistake. As soon as it was brought to my attention, we took immediate action and have applied for the licence.”

She added: “I sincerely apologise for this error and I would be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

In his reply, the Prime Minister said he had consulted his independent adviser, adding: “He has advised me that in relation to your inadvertent failure to secure the appropriate licence for your rental property – and in light of your prompt action to rectify the position, including your apology – further investigation is not necessary.”

“An apology is a sufficient resolution” in such cases, the Prime Minister said.

Sir Keir added it was “regrettable that the appropriate licence was not sought sooner” but he believed the Chancellor was “treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Ms Reeves needs to “be on top of her paperwork” following the mistake and pointed to the Chancellor’s previous public support of councils using selective licences.

Ms Reeves, who is also MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, posted on her verified Facebook page earlier this month welcoming Leeds City Council’s decision to expand its use of the scheme.

Mrs Badenoch said: “The more I hear about the story, the more questions there are to answer. This is a 2004 statute that was brought in by Labour.

“She has tweeted about how it should be extended, and yet she wasn’t following it herself.”

The Tory leader added: “She is the Chancellor. She needs to be on top of her paperwork. She was aware of this legislation. I think there should be an investigation.”

Sir Keir’s decision to back Ms Reeves comes while she prepares to deliver a potentially difficult Budget next month as she seeks to plug a hole in the public finances.

It also follows several high-profile exits from Government as a result of scandals, including former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner who stepped down after a row over her tax affairs.

Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington after details of his relationship with the dead paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

Southwark Council has been contacted for comment about the selective licence.