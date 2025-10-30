Man due in court to face murder charge after Uxbridge stabbing attack

An Afghan migrant is to appear in court charged with murder after a triple stabbing in west London.

Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst as well as two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident in Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge, on Monday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 22-year-old, of the same street, has also been charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon.

He entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.

Dawood is in custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Officers and paramedics were called to reports of a triple stabbing at about 5pm, and Mr Broadhurst, a 14-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man were treated at the scene for stab wounds.

The man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries and the teenager has been discharged, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday evening.

Dawood was not known to Mr Broadhurst, who died at the scene, but was known to the other two alleged victims, it added.

He was arrested at the scene but required hospital treatment after “suffering a medical episode”, police said, adding that he was later taken back to custody.

The managing director of Mr Broadhurst’s place of work paid tribute to him as a “dedicated member of our team”.

Katarina Pohancenikova, from Greener Ealing Ltd – which provides sustainable waste disposal and grounds maintenance services to Ealing Council, said in a statement: “This is a devastating loss. Wayne was a well-respected and dedicated member of our team who made a real contribution to the work we do and to the residents we serve.”