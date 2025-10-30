Man, 70, dies after helicopter crash near Doncaster

A 70-year-old man has died after a helicopter crash in South Yorkshire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Ings Road, Bentley, near Doncaster, at 10.15am on Thursday after a helicopter crashed in a field.

South Yorkshire Police have said a 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot, a 41-year-old man, and two other passengers, a 58-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, received minor injuries.

Ings Road, Bentley, near where the helicopter crashed (Dave Higgens/PA)

The helicopter is believed to have crashed shortly after taking off from Retford Gamston Airport, in Nottinghamshire.

A spokesperson for the airport said the aircraft was based at the airport and operated by an onsite tenant.

A parallel investigation has been launched between The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) and South Yorkshire Police.

Ings Road remains closed while emergency services carry out their work.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Magnay, silver commander, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died in this tragic incident.

“We and our emergency services colleagues remain at the scene and we have launched a full joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident in parallel with the AAIB.

“As part of our investigation, we’d ask for anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw the events unfold, please contact us.

“We are particularly keen to hear from those with footage of the helicopter leading up to the crash.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, the MP for Doncaster North, said: “Devastating news that a man has died following a helicopter crash in Bentley this morning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim of this terrible incident.

“My office are in touch with the relevant authorities including South Yorkshire Police, and I know the whole of Doncaster will be united in having the victim in their thoughts today.”

We can confirm an aircraft based here operated by an onsite tenant has been involved in an incident. We’ve no further information at this time.