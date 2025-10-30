King to formally remove titles and honours from Andrew over Epstein links

The King has begun the formal process to strip the titles from Prince Andrew who will move out of his Windsor home to Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace said Andrew has agreed to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.

It is understood that although Andrew denies the accusations, Buckingham Palace considers that there have been “serious lapses of judgment”.

In a statement, the Palace said: “Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

“His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.”

The statement added: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood that although the King initiated the process of formally removing his titles and honours, Andrew did not object to it.

The Prince of Wales is also understood to be supportive of the King’s decision, as is the wider royal family.

Formal notice was given to Andrew to surrender the lease at the Royal Lodge on Thursday and it is understood that his move to Sandringham will take place “as soon as practicable”.

It is understood the King will also make “appropriate private provision” for his brother as he moves out of his home.

His ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will also move out of the Royal Lodge and will sort her own living arrangements.