King strips Andrew of titles and HRH style in move which ends his public life

The King has taken the dramatic decision to formally strip his brother Andrew of his Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, a move that ends his public life.

The disgraced royal whose friendship with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein led to his downfall will effectively have the status of a commoner and will be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

The monarchy was coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issues around Andrew, with foremost his property arrangements, amid growing calls for him to give up Royal Lodge after it emerged he was paying a “peppercorn” rent for his 30-room mansion.

Andrew had tainted the reputation of the royal family with his association with Epstein and for many years was dogged by allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by the financier.

He has strenuously denied the allegations.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew.



“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him.

Andrew (third from right) has been stripped of his titles (Alain Jocard/PA)

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

It is understood the unprecedented move was taken by the King in light of the serious lapses in judgment his brother made and Charles was supported in his decision by the royal family including the Prince of Wales, with Andrew not objecting.

William was put in an untenable position when he appeared to be ambushed by Andrew during the Duchess of Kent’s recent funeral, with the disgraced royal tried to talk to his nephew, who barely acknowledged him.

Andrew will move as soon as practicable to an undisclosed property on the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, with the accommodation privately funded by the King, who will also make private financial provisions for his brother.

Sarah Ferguson lived with her ex-husband Andrew at Royal Lodge but will not be housed by Charles and will have to find a new home.