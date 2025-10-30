Government looking at ‘every aspect’ of migration policy – Taoiseach

An examination of “every aspect” of migration policy is taking place, Ireland’s premier has said, as his government colleague was accused of being Nigel Farage-like.

Tanaiste Simon Harris, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, said migration was “too high” in Ireland and that the country did not have a system to “deal with such large numbers”.

“Our migration numbers are too high and I think that is really an issue that needs to be considered in a very serious way by government,” he said at Government Buildings on Wednesday.

This prompted opposition TD Gary Gannon to suggest of Mr Harris “maybe he’s going down the (Reform UK party leader) Nigel Farage route”.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan “is looking at every aspect of migration policy”.

He said about 3,500 asylum applications were submitted in Ireland before the pandemic, which had risen to 13,500 in 2023, and 18,500 in 2024.

He said it appeared there would be 12,000 asylum applications by the end of 2025, which represented a drop of 40% on last year.

He said 70% of asylum applications are refused at the first stage of appeal and that the appeals process “needs to be quicker”.

He added that a strong relationship with the UK was needed as the “vast majority it seems to me are coming over the border”.

“These are issues we can discuss with the British Government in terms of returns and so on.”

Asked about the suggestion of using deportation hubs, whereby failed asylum applicants would be sent outside the EU, he said: “These are issues we will examine, we’re not ruling anything out.”

He added: “The people know procedures are strict here, they’re firm, they’re fair. And then also, there’s been far more deportations this year, and deportation orders signed in the last nine months, all of which is having an impact.

“I think the message has gone out, if you don’t qualify, and if you know you’re not going to qualify, don’t bother coming.”

Aontu leader and Meath West TD Peadar Toibin said Mr Harris’ statement represented a “significant U-turn from Fine Gael”.

He said he supported the process of offering asylum to those fleeing war but described the asylum process in Ireland as “a chaotic system”.

He said figures released to his party indicate there are 18,074 people waiting at the first application stage and 15,041 people appealing against the result.

Asked about the suggestion that Mr Harris was similar to Mr Farage, Finance Minister and Fine Gael TD Paschal Donohoe said: “We make the case for openness, we make the case for our membership of the European Union. We make the case for international engagement.

“That is the anti-Farage argument.

“In order to maintain consent for all of that, we need to ensure that the rules we have are properly followed and well executed, and the Government is working and finding all the ways we can to do that.”