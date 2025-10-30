Government footing Soldier F defence bill ‘flies in face of Cameron’s apology’

The UK Government paying millions to defend Soldier F “flies in the face” of former prime minister David Cameron’s apology to the Bloody Sunday victims, a family member has said.

Mickey McKinney, whose brother was one of those killed in the shootings in Londonderry in 1972, described as “hurtful” learning that the UK Government paid more than £4 million to defend Soldier F.

“That money flies in the face of David Cameron’s apology, it was really hurtful,” he told the PA news agency.

He was speaking after it emerged that the UK Government has spent £4.3 million so far on the defence of the former paratrooper.

The veteran, known as Soldier F for legal reasons, was found not guilty of two murders and five attempted murders in Londonderry in 1972 following a judge-led trial at Belfast Crown Court.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on crowds following a civil rights demonstration in the city.

Judge Patrick Lynch said the evidence presented against the veteran fell “well short” of what was required for conviction.

Minister for Veterans and People Alistair Cairns revealed the figure following a parliamentary question (PQ) asked by SDLP MP for Foyle Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood described it as a “double injustice” for the families of those killed during Bloody Sunday.

In his response to the PQ, Mr Cairns said the Ministry of Defence is “committed to supporting veterans and their families”.

He said the £4.3 million includes legal fees from when Soldier F was initially charged in March 2019 and costs associated with a judicial review taken against a decision by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) previously to stop the proceedings.

It includes legal and welfare support.

Mr McKinney told the PA news agency that he was very surprised to hear the total and was left feeling shocked.

He said family members, many of whom are now elderly, spent hours every day of the five-week trial travelling from Derry to Belfast each day it sat.

They had pressed for the trial to be held at Bishop Street court house in Derry.

Mr McKinney also hit back at those who had countered their reaction to the legal bill, by pointing out the £190 million cost of the Saville Inquiry into the events of Bloody Sunday.

“The inquiry was something that should have happened immediately after Bloody Sunday,” he said.

“It should have happened over 50 years ago.”