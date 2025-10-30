Fireworks should only be set off on weekends to reduce disruption, MP says
Labour’s Alex Mayer argued restricting the use of fireworks would reduce disruption to animals and people.
The use of fireworks should be restricted to certain weekends, a Labour MP has suggested, as Bonfire Night approaches.
Alex Mayer argued this would reduce the disruption caused by fireworks to animals and people.
She has previously presented a petition to Parliament calling for quieter fireworks, which she described as “keeping the whoosh but getting rid of the bang”.
In the Commons, the MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard added: “This year, fireworks day falls on a Wednesday.
“Would the Leader of the House consider a debate on designating a specific weekend as Bonfire Night for fireworks to reduce all the disruption to animals and people?”
Speaking at business questions, Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell replied: “The Government is acutely aware, particularly at this time of year, of concerns, not least around animal welfare.
“So I would encourage (Ms Mayer) to seek a debate, either an adjournment debate, or a backbench business debate, so that she can raise those concerns and we ensure that legislation on fireworks is kept up to date.”