Father handed six-year prison term for fatal crash during ‘cocaine comedown’

A father who caused a woman’s death by driving dangerously after taking cocaine has been jailed for six years.

Christopher Lynn crashed into a car driven by Yvonne Nichol on the A7 in the Scottish Borders, causing it to swerve on to the opposite carriageway and collide with an oncoming car.

Ms Nichol, 64, was taken to hospital but she died a short time later, while the two occupants of the other car were seriously injured in the incident on August 15, 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Lynn was driving at 81mph seconds before the impact with Ms Nichol’s car and was in the “comedown” phase after taking cocaine.

Lynn, 32, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this month.

As part of the charge he admitted driving “while impaired having consumed cocaine” and driving at “excessive speed”.

Lord Clark sentenced him to six years behind bars and disqualified him from driving for nine years when the case called on Thursday, with Lynn appearing by video-link from HMP Barlinnie in Glasgow.

The judge said the crash happened in a 60mph zone but Lynn should have been restricted to 50mph because he was driving a light goods vehicle.

He told him: “You had ingested cocaine and you were on the comedown from cocaine, which can cause a lack of concentration, distraction and fatigue.

“You were travelling at 81mph seconds before the crash with the white Astra driven by Yvonne Nichol.”

The sentencing took place at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday (PA)

He said victim impact statements from the families of Ms Nichol and other victims were “harrowing” to read.

Lord Clark said: “There is no sentence I can impose that can in any way alleviate the devastating consequences of your actions for the individuals and the family members.”

He told Lynn, from Dalkeith, Midlothian, that if he had been found guilty at trial he would have jailed him for eight years but he reduced this to six due to his early guilty plea.

The crash happened near Ashkirk in the Scottish Borders.

Advocate Victoria Dow, representing Lynn, said the father-of-one had previously led a “blameless and worthwhile life”.

She told the court: “He is a man who deeply regrets his behaviour that led to this devastating accident.

“No-one is more acutely aware of the seriousness of the consequences than Mr Lynn himself.

“He is genuinely remorseful.”