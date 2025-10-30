Estate agents used by Reeves did not apply for licence on her behalf as agreed

The estate agents used by Rachel Reeves to rent out her property in south London have apologised to her for an “oversight” after they did not apply for a rental licence on her behalf, having offered to do so.

The Chancellor previously admitted to mistakenly breaching local council housing rules by failing to obtain a “selective” rental licence for her family home.

She published emails on Thursday between her husband and the agency showing that Harvey Wheeler had agreed to apply for the licence, while telling the Prime Minister she accepted “full responsibility” for the matter.

Harvey Wheeler said the property manager responsible for applying for the licence on her behalf had “suddenly resigned” before the tenancy began.

Owner Gareth Martin said: “We alert all our clients to the need for a licence. In an effort to be helpful, our previous property manager offered to apply for a licence on these clients’ behalf, as shown in the correspondence.

“That property manager suddenly resigned on the Friday before the tenancy began on the following Monday.

“Unfortunately, the lack of application was not picked up by us as we do not normally apply for licences on behalf of our clients; the onus is on them to apply. We have apologised to the owners for this oversight.

“At the time the tenancy began, all the relevant certificates were in place and if the licence had been applied for, we have no doubt it would have been granted.

“Our clients would have been under the impression that a licence had been applied for. Although it is not our responsibility to apply, we did offer to help with this.

“We deeply regret the issue caused to our clients as they would have been under the impression that a licence had been applied for.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (Danny Lawson/PA)

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, the Chancellor wrote: “Today the letting agency and my husband have found correspondence confirming that on 17 July 2024 the letting agent said to my husband that a selective licence would be required and agreed that the agency would apply for the licence on our behalf.

“They have also confirmed today that they did not take that application forward, in part due to a member of staff leaving the organisation.

“Nevertheless, as I said yesterday, I accept it was our responsibility to secure the licence. I also take responsibility for not finding this information yesterday and bringing it to your attention.

“As I said to you today, I am sorry about this matter and accept full responsibility for it.”