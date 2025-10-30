EE most complained about supplier for broadband, pay-TV and landline – Ofcom

EE was Britain’s most complained about provider across broadband, landline and pay-TV services between April and June, latest Ofcom figures show.

The watchdog said it marked the first time since late 2023 that one provider was the worst performer across three different services.

Plusnet was the least complained about fixed broadband provider for the second quarter running.

But Ofcom said EE was among the least complained about mobile providers, alongside Tesco Mobile and Vodafone, while it added that EE saw its complaints numbers either fall or remain the same as the previous quarter.

Three UK – which merged with Vodafone earlier this year in a deal worth £16.5 billion – was the most complained about mobile provider, although Ofcom said the gap between the providers was so small it meant it was hard to “meaningfully differentiate” between them.

Ofcom’s quarterly report reveals which broadband providers had the most complaints (Ofcom/PA)

Ofcom publishes figures for complaints it receives about the UK’s main landline, mobile broadband and pay-TV providers every quarter.

Overall, it said complaint numbers fell since the first three months of 2025 and are now at the lowest – or joint lowest – level on record.

Complaints about fixed broadband, landline, and pay-TV dropped, although it saw grievances about pay-monthly mobile services remain the same.

It said EE’s customers across broadband, landline and pay-TV mainly complained about faults, service quality and getting connected, as well as concerns over how grievances are handled and the service they receive when changing provider.

Ofcom considers mobile, broadband, landline and pay-TV complaints (Ofcom/PA)

Across landline, Utility Warehouse was the least complained about once again, maintaining this now for 18 months running, while TalkTalk received the fewest complaints for pay-TV services.

Cristina Luna-Esteban, Ofcom’s director of consumers and retail markets, said: “We’re pleased to see the continued reductions in complaints that we’ve received.

“In fact, complaints across all services are at the lowest or joint lowest levels we’ve ever seen.

“This is a significant benchmark, and we hope this positive momentum continues, for the benefit of customers now and in the future.”

EE and Three have been approached for comment.