Andrew could face private prosecution brought by anti-monarchy group

Prince Andrew could be the subject of a private prosecution after anti-monarchy group Republic said it was considering launching legal action against the royal.

The organisation said it had instructed a law firm of private prosecution specialists to investigate and, if appropriate, begin a private prosecution over allegations of sexual assault, corruption and misconduct in public office.

The monarchy is coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issue of the King’s disgraced brother, with Charles even heckled over Andrew earlier this week by a protester.

The King’s representatives are said to be in talks with Andrew about him leaving Royal Lodge (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Graham Smith, chief executive officer of Republic, said: “If not us, then who? It’s a devastating indictment on the UK’s criminal justice system, police and politicians – not to mention the King and heir – that we must resort to a private prosecution.”

Republic has launched a crowdfunding appeal to raise £50,000 for its legal action, and has already been donated almost £7,000.

Mr Smith added: “It should be a cause for concern that so many people believe – rightly in my view – that the royals are not treated equally in law. Equality in law is a basic tenet of democracy.

“I firmly believe there is strong enough evidence to justify a serious investigation. The authorities and politicians appear to want to look the other way, while minimising the accusations made against Andrew. The truth must prevail and justice must be seen to be done.”

Public opinion appears to be hardening against the prince, with a YouGov poll finding those who see Andrew “very negatively” increasing from 69% in August to 81%, when 2,161 adults were questioned this week.

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson remained close after their divorce and live together at Royal Lodge (Chris Jackson/PA)

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy, following allegations he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs earlier this month.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism that has focused on his home, Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, where he has lived effectively rent-free since 2003.

Ms Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, which he vehemently denies, including when she was 17 and also during an orgy, after she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with her in 2022, despite insisting he had never met her.

It has been reported Andrew tried to get the Metropolitan Police to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against Ms Giuffre.

King Charles was heckled during an official event about his brother (Phil Noble/PA)

The force said previously it is looking into the allegations after the Mail on Sunday claimed Andrew passed Ms Giuffre’s date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’ representatives about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily following the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for the 30-room mansion.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave their Royal Lodge home in exchange for two separate residences, according to reports, but an issue is said to be how much the prince will get in compensation for the £7.5 million he spent renovating the mansion as he still has many decades to run on his lease.

The Public Accounts Committee has already confirmed it is writing to the Crown Estate, effectively Andrew’s landlord, and the Treasury is asking for further information about the prince’s lease.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has called for a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate has “managed” support for the royal.