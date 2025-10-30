Alleged stalker accuses Kate McCann of ‘hiding’ information, court hears

The alleged stalker of Madeleine McCann’s parents claimed the girl’s mother Kate hid things from a police investigation and the jury in her trial, a court has heard.

Julia Wandelt, 24, who dabbed her face with a tissue at points during her evidence, broke down in tears while saying “I didn’t do anything wrong” and told the court she should not be in the witness box.

The Polish national, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is accused of peddling the myth that she is Madeleine while stalking Mrs McCann and her husband Gerry by sending emails, making phone calls, leaving voicemails and turning up at their address.

Julia Wandelt (left) and Karen Spragg both turned up at the McCanns’ home, the court heard (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Wandelt told the jury at Leicester Crown Court on Thursday, during her fourth day of giving evidence: “If my memories are wrong, why did Kate McCann hide more contact she had with me when I explained my memories? She didn’t tell it in court.

“If I’m wrong, why did she hide the fact most of the voicemails were about my memories?

“If I’m wrong, why did she hide this part? Why did she hide this or some information that is relevant.”

Prosecutor Michael Duck KC asked if she was suggesting Mrs McCann withheld information from the jury or the investigation, and she replied: “Both.”

The jury has heard that Wandelt claims to have memories of her abduction and of living with the McCann family.

Mr Duck asked: “Do you understand your advances were unwanted?” and Wandelt responded: “No, because at the end of the day, this is a person looking for their child so I didn’t assume this contact was not wanted.”

The prosecutor asked: “You were being ignored weren’t you?” and Wandelt replied: “Yes I was, by a person looking for their child.”

Asked why she thought they did not respond, Wandelt said: “Maybe they were not allowed to. I just could not believe, and still cannot believe, the parents of a missing child don’t want to follow a lead.”

Karen Spragg told police she thought the McCanns were involved in Madeleine’s ‘abduction’, the jury heard (Joe Giddens/PA)

Wandelt added: “But I wasted three-and-a-half years of my life working out who I am… I think I’m in the wrong place. I should not be in the witness box today.”

She said she thought the reason the McCanns did not respond to her is because they have been “threatened”.

With a tissue in her hand, Wandelt broke down in tears and said: “Why am I standing here? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Asked if she still entertains the belief that Mr McCann could be her father, Wandelt replied: “It’s neither no nor yes.”

Mr Duck said it was “blindingly obvious” Wandelt’s DNA profile does not match Madeleine’s.

The prosecutor asked: “Assuming the profile is Madeleine’s, do you accept that by simply looking at it, it has nothing to do with you?”

Wandelt said: “Assuming that this belongs to Madeleine, then yes.”

The court heard Wandelt sent a message to Mrs McCann saying “you are corrupted” and “you never wanted to find Madeleine, it’s so sad”.

Speaking about why she sent this, Wandelt said: “I was very sad and emotional. I just said a few more things I probably shouldn’t have said because it’s not my belief. That’s how I felt being ignored by everyone.

“I don’t believe she’s corrupt. It was difficult for me. I regret saying this part. I was emotional, it was too much for me to deal with.

“It’s a human thing to react this way after being pushed away for about two years.”

Wandelt said that Karen Spragg had been “verbally” aggressive towards Mrs McCann when they visited her home in December last year, adding: “Sorry Karen”.

Asked if Spragg had been aggressive, Wandelt said: “I don’t want her to have any problems. She did, verbally, because of the emotions. She was as frustrated as me.”

The court heard Wandelt had told Spragg not to shout at Mrs McCann during their interaction with her.

Mr Duck asked: “You thought it was intimidating for somebody in Mrs McCann’s situation, didn’t you?”

Wandelt replied: “Yes.”

Asked about money offered to her by a friend called Steven Dempster for a DNA test, Wandelt said she wanted to use it to take legal action in a family court.

She said: “That’s why I came to the UK… to then have this DNA profile officially compared to the crime scene DNA and then go to court, to family court, and take legal action.”

Wandelt and her co-defendant, Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny one count of stalking.

The trial continues.