Afghan migrant appears in court charged with murder after triple stabbing

An Afghan migrant has appeared in court charged with murdering a stranger after a triple stabbing in west London.

Safi Dawood is charged with murdering Wayne Broadhurst, as well attempting to murder his landlord Shahzad Farrukh, 45, and a 14-year-old boy, in relation to the incident in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge on Monday, a hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 22-year-old, who lived with Mr Farrukh as his lodger at an address in Midhurst Gardens, has also been charged with one count of possessing an offensive weapon, the court was told on Thursday.

Flowers left near the scene in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge (Ben Whitley/PA)

He entered the UK in a lorry in 2020 before claiming asylum, which was granted in 2022, the Home Office previously confirmed.

Dawood appeared in the dock wearing a grey T-shirt and grey trousers, sat hunched over during the brief hearing and did not confirm his name when asked.

The court heard that before the incident, Dawood allegedly contacted his landlord on WhatsApp and asked him to come to his room where Mr Farrukh found the defendant with a large knife.

Prosecutor Theo Woodhead told the court Mr Farrukh eventually managed to run out of the house and seek assistance from neighbours.

A police custody van, believed to be carrying Safi Dawood, leaving Westminster Magistrates’ Court after he was charged with murder (Yui Mok/PA)

The court was told Dawood allegedly approached one of the witnesses with a knife in his hand and was standing in her garden while members of her family sought to help Mr Farrukh and the 14-year-old boy, who had suffered minor injuries to his hands.

One of the neighbours swung her walking stick at Dawood which caused him to back off, Mr Woodhead said.

Mr Broadhurst, who was not known to Dawood and was attacked while he was walking his dog, died at the scene after suffering multiple stab wounds including to his neck, chest and side, the court heard.

Mr Farrukh remains in hospital with life-changing injuries and the teenager has been discharged, the prosecutor told the court.

Dawood was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey within the next 48 hours.