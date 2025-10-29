Windrush generation recalled as UK urged to help rebuild hurricane-hit Jamaica

People in Jamaica have been forced to sleep in their cars after thousands of homes were flattened by the devastating Hurricane Melissa, former Playschool presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin has said as she urged a rapid response by the UK Government to the disaster.

The Trinidad-born Liberal Democrat peer highlighted the contribution made by the Windrush generation, who came from the Caribbean to help rebuild post-war Britain, in her call for help for the storm-battered island.

As many as 8,000 Britons are in Jamaica, and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has urged them to register their presence through the Government website to receive updates.

The UK has provided £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding while naval warship HMS Trent has been sent to the region along with specialist teams to help in the recovery effort.

Speaking during an urgent question in the House of Lords on the crisis, Baroness Benjamin said: “Overnight in Jamaica, hospitals have been destroyed and need medical supplies and temporary clinics now to treat existing patients and those injured by the hurricane.

“Thousands of homes have been flattened and residents are now sleeping in their cars.”

She added: “Britain has close links with the people of Jamaica and in the past, they came to help rebuild Britain during the Windrush era – Britain called, they came.

“So will the Government react with urgency and not only send financial aid, food and medical supplies, but also vital building materials and resources and also construction personnel, who can help rebuild the homes and hospitals that are so desperately needed now?”

Responding, foreign minister Baroness Chapman of Darlington said: “It really matters that people in Jamaica are not expected to live in the hardship that she described for any longer than is absolutely necessary.

“Of course, we will stand with the Government of Jamaica as it responds initially, but also as it then looks at what it needs to do to rebuild and reconstruct.

“It is really important that it is the government of Jamaica who leads this. I know they will do a good job, and we will stand with them to work alongside to make sure that they are able to get what they need when they need it, and to make sure that the island can be rebuilt into the amazing place that we all love.”

Residents stand on the wreckage of a house destroyed by Hurricane Melissa in Santa Cruz, Jamaica (Matias Delacroix/AP)

Former Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland of Asthal, who was born in Dominica, said: “Can I ask the Government what they are prepared to do in relation to assisting children in particular?

“Tragically, whenever these hurricanes hit, it is women and children who are affected most severely.

“And also, can the minister tell us what work they’re doing in the longer term to build resilience, to support the amazing work that’s been done in the Caribbean, where the whole Caribbean works together to prepare for these hurricanes, which regrettably, are coming faster and heavier? Every hurricane is getting bigger and worse.”

Lady Chapman said the UK had worked alongside governments across the Caribbean, including Jamaica, on helping secure insurance and ensure prompt payouts in the wake of extreme weather events.

She added: “I saw that in Grenada, where farmers were able to really rebuild very, very quickly within the season, to enable them to support themselves and continue to with their livelihoods.”