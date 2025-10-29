Synagogue attack victim died of multiple knife wounds, inquest told

Synagogue attack victim Melvin Cravitz died from multiple knife wounds inflicted by terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, Manchester Coroner’s Court heard.

A second victim, Adrian Daulby, 53, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest fired by an armed police officer scrambled to the scene, the court was told during a hearing as the inquests into the deaths of both men were opened and adjourned.

Mr Daulby, 53, described as a “quiet hero” had leaped from his seat to block the doors of Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, as it came under attack on October 2.

He had held the main doors of the synagogue shut as Al-Shamie tried to force his way in to continue his rampage.

An aerial view of the Heaton Park Hebrew Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where the men were attacked (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Daulby was then struck in the chest while behind the door when an armed officer fired, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.15am on October 2, Chief Superintendent Lewis Hughes of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) told the hearing.

Moments earlier, father-of-three Mr Cravitz, 66, had been stabbed by Syrian-born UK citizen Al-Shamie, 35, who began his attack by driving his Kia Picanto at security staff and the external gates of the synagogue around 9.30am.

Both victims were worshippers at the synagogue, among others gathering for the holy day of Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year for Jews.

Al-Shamie then attacked with a knife and tried to storm the synagogue, wearing a fake suicide belt, before being shot dead by armed police.

Mr Hughes, again giving brief details of the circumstances to the court, said Al-Shamie had used his car, then got out to attack worshippers.

He said that the offender got out of the vehicle armed with a knife and immediately made stabbing motions to Mr Cravitz’s upper body, head and neck.

Members of the public and the Community Security Trust (CST) gave first aid and CPR and the victim was taken to the Manchester Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead at 10.45am.

Judge Alexia Durran, the chief coroner of England and Wales, presiding over the hearing, said her provisional findings were that Mr Cravitz died of stab wounds and Mr Daulby died of a gunshot wound.

Earlier, the chief coroner began the hearing by saying: “I would like to begin by extending my sincere condolences to the families and friends of Mr Melvin Cravitz and Mr Adrian Daulby.”

The coroner said representatives from a number of other organisations were either present in court or via a live link, including GMP, Counter Terror Policing North West, the CST and the government legal department.

And the court was told by the coroner Wednesday’s hearing would come to only “provisional findings”, not final conclusions.

A brief outline of the circumstances of both men’s deaths was then given by Mr Hughes.

He said: “Jihad Al-Shamie attended the synagogue at 9.30am. Al-Shamie drove a vehicle at security guards and the external gates and subsequently attacked worshippers and security staff with a knife.

“Armed police attended and discharged several rounds. Three people lost their lives, two victims and the suspected terrorist.”

He said Mr Cravitz attended the synagogue as a worshipper and around 9.30am a black Kia Picanto car narrowly missed security staff outside.

He continued: “The offender exited the vehicle armed with a knife and immediately made stabbing motions to Mr Cravitz’s upper torso, head and neck area.

“Members of the public and CST arrived to administer first aid, trauma care and CPR.

“Mr Cravitz was placed on a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.”

Mr Hughes said he was taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries, with life pronounced extinct at 10.45am.

A subsequent Home Office post-mortem examination gave the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

The coroner then said while not making “final findings”, that Mr Cravitz died in hospital from stab wounds inflicted outside the synagogue.

Mr Lewis gave brief details concerning Mr Daulby, saying two armed officers had responded to the attack.

He said: “On arrival at the synagogue officers discharged several rounds at the suspected terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie as he ran towards them aggressively while carrying a knife and wearing what presented as a suicide vest.

“A single bullet penetrated the synagogue doors and fatally struck Mr Daulby in the chest.

“Mr Daulby attended that morning as a worshipper. He was actively holding the main synagogue doors shut for approximately two minutes as the offender attempted to force entry.

“At 9.38 he appears to be struck by a bullet from an armed officer outside the premises.”

Mr Lewis added that Mr Daulby was declared dead at 10.15am by a North West Ambulance Service paramedic.

A Home Office post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death as a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The coroner again said her provisional findings were that Mr Daulby died from a gunshot wound.

A pre-inquest review hearing will be held on February 18.