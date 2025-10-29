Stormont Opposition pledge to press Givan to respond over Israel trip

Stormont’s official Opposition has vowed to press Education Minister Paul Givan to respond to criticism over a trip to Israel.

Mr Givan, of the DUP, travelled this week with a group of unionist MLAs following an invitation by the government of Israel to participate in an official visit as part of a delegation of representatives from Northern Ireland.

During the trip Mr Givan took the opportunity to visit a school in Jerusalem.

Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole (Mark Marlow/PA)

The Department of Education said he afterwards asked that it be highlighted on its social media channels.

Teachers’ unions have expressed concerns, with the Northern Ireland Teachers’ Council claiming the department’s promotion of the school visit is an “overtly political and divisive act” and urging the post be deleted.

On Wednesday, Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said they will use all means to demand answers.

He said he has written to the Head of the Civil Service and the permanent secretary at the Department of Education to establish what role the civil service played in the trip and whether the Northern Ireland Civil Service Code of Ethics has been compromised.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll previously said he has submitted a motion of no confidence in the Education Minister at the Stormont Assembly.

Mr O’Toole said the Opposition is committed to working with other parties to use every mechanism, including Official Opposition Assembly time and an urgent oral question, to hold the minister accountable.

“There is real public outrage at the Education Minister’s decision to not only visit Israel, but to use departmental resources to publicise his trip and help peddle Israeli propaganda,” he said.

“The civil service and department must urgently outline what involvement they had in the minister’s trip, and the departmental resources used to herald a visit to a school sitting on occupied Palestinian land.”

Mr O’Toole went on: “This visit took place as the Israeli government continues to kill innocent civilians in Gaza, with 20,000 children among the dead.

“The SDLP Opposition is willing to work with any other party to ensure that the Minister is held accountable.

“We will use every Assembly mechanism, including Official Opposition time and submitting an urgent oral question, to force the minister to justify these decisions to the public.”