Starmer ‘deeply concerned’ by strikes on Gaza and UK ‘in close touch’ with US

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is “deeply concerned” by fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza and urged all sides to uphold the fragile ceasefire deal brokered by Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister told MPs that Britain is in “close touch” with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation following the resumption of military activity overnight.

Asked about the strikes at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said: “I’m deeply concerned Mr Speaker by the strikes, and that underlines the fragility of the ceasefire deal.

“All sides need to uphold President Trump’s peace plan. It is the only route to long-term peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

“We are of course in close touch with the US and regional allies pushing for de-escalation.

“Mr Speaker, the scale of destruction in Gaza is unimaginable. The immediate priority remains getting aid in at the speed and the volume needed.”