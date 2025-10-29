Sir Keir Starmer rules out need for investigation into Reeves’ rental rule break

An investigation into Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ admission that she fell foul of local housing rules when renting out her family home is “not necessary”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Prime Minister made the decision after consulting his independent ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus.

It came after the Chancellor admitted she did not obtain the required “selective” rental licence for her south London home when she moved into No 11 Downing Street after Labour won the election.

In a letter to Sir Keir, she “sincerely” apologised for her “inadvertent error”.