PM ‘in regular contact’ with N Ireland chief constable over funding shortages

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he is in regular contact with Northern Ireland’s chief constable over funding shortages.

Sir Keir also restated his Government’s commitment to keeping people of the region safe after being pressed by DUP leader Gavin Robinson.

The exchange came during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Mr Robinson told Sir Keir that the PSNI has been underfunded and remains under strength, and is struggling with an “unaffordable” £120 million compensation bill following a major data breach.

The PSNI breach occurred in August 2023 when a spreadsheet released as part of a freedom of information request held hidden data with the initials, surname, rank and role of PSNI officers and staff.

Police later said the information had got into the hands of dissident republicans.

In the aftermath of the leak, some officers chose to relocate their homes and change daily routines.

The PSNI accepted liability for the data breach and negotiations over settlements to those affected continues.

The Stormont Executive had made a reserve claim to the Treasury to cover unforeseen, unavoidable and unaffordable spending pressures.

Mr Robinson said the Treasury had rejected that call, and urged that it be reconsidered.

“Does he recognise that in Treasury terms, that incident was unpredictable. It was unforeseeable, it’s unaffordable,” he said.

“It matches the criteria that the Treasury have. To set aside that money in a year would be 10% of the overall PSNI budget. It’s not affordable.

“Can I ask him, in engagement with the Chancellor, to think about this issue again and to ensure that our Police Service of Northern Ireland and national security threat they face is not hampered by in year financial rules.”

Sir Keir responded: “Can I reassure him that I am in regular contact with the Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher, and the PSNI on this very issue.

“As he’s aware, we provided a record settlement for the (Stormont) Executive, £19.3 billion per year on average. We also invested £113 million in additional security funding for the PSNI to help address specific security challenges.

“Whilst it’s for the Executive to set the PSNI budget, I want to reassure him that our commitment is to keeping people safe in Northern Ireland.”