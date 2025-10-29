Morning-after pill available for free in pharmacies across England

Women will be able to get the morning-after pill free of charge in pharmacies across England from today.

The move – hailed by officials as the biggest change to sexual health services since the 1960s – is expected to be a “game-changer” in making care more accessible.

Emergency contraception is free from most GPs and sexual health clinics, but can cost up to £30 from pharmacies.

From Wednesday, the pill will be available for free from almost 10,000 community pharmacies without the need for an appointment with a family doctor or clinic.

The move could benefit tens of thousands of women, NHS England estimates.

Dr Sue Mann, national clinical director in women’s health at NHS England, said: “This is one of the biggest changes to sexual health services since the 1960s and a game changer in making reproductive healthcare more easily accessible for women.

“Instead of trying to search for women’s services or explain their needs, from today women can just pop into their local pharmacy and get the oral emergency contraceptive pill free of charge without needing to make an appointment.

“Community pharmacists and their teams are trusted professionals who women will be able to speak to confidentially and address any concerns they may have.

“With four in five people living within a 20-minute walk from a pharmacy this service is another example of how the NHS is already delivering on our 10 Year Health Plan commitment to shift care into the heart of communities.”

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said: “This is a major step forward that removes barriers of access to reproductive care that have let women down for too long.

“These changes will make it easier for people to get the advice and medications they need, while also reducing unnecessary pressure on GPs.”

The move was announced in March as part of the Government’s plans for investment in community pharmacies.

Earlier this year, pharmacies also began offering consultations for the contraceptive pill, as well as repeat supplies.

Janet Morrison, chief executive of Community Pharmacy England, said: “Providing emergency contraception through community pharmacies is a fantastic move for widening access and convenience for patients across the country.

“Allowing regular supply of oral contraception from pharmacies has been well received, so building on this to now include emergency contraception is a natural step.

“Many pharmacies have been involved in similar local schemes for years, so we’re pleased to see this important new service introduce a consistent offer to women nationally.”

Reacting to news of the rollout, Henry Gregg, chief executive of the National Pharmacy Association, said: “We’ve long called for the national commissioning of emergency contraception, so this is good news for patients and pharmacies alike that this is launching today.

“For too long, access to free emergency contraception has been a postcode lottery for patients, with local arrangements only existing in certain parts of the country.

“Pharmacies are a great place for patients to get care quickly on their doorstep and we would never want to see people priced out from such a vital treatment.

“It’s really important that pharmacies, who are under significant pressure and closing in record numbers, are sustainably funded so they can continue to provide important services to patients such as these.”

The rollout of free emergency contraception is part of a wider package of support for community pharmacies, NHS England said.

Also from today, people newly prescribed antidepressants will be able to seek additional advice about the medication.

A campaign, running until January 2026, will also aim to highlight what community pharmacies offer to patients.