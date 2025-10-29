Meghan launches first festive collection with nod to wedding

The Duchess of Sussex has unveiled her first festive collection with lifestyle brand As Ever, including a nod to her 2018 wedding.

Meghan’s holiday range includes new additions such as two candles inspired by her wedding date and her birthday, retailing for £48 each.

The signature candle — named 519 — is said to be “inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories — her wedding day, May 19,” according to the company’s website.

Expanding her range of spreads, the duchess has introduced a Signature Fruit Spread Gift Set containing raspberry, orange marmalade and strawberry varieties for £31.

“Inspired by Meghan’s own appreciation for the art of harvesting this natural delight at her family home in Montecito, California, this honey brings sweetness and delight to daily rituals,” the product description reads.

The new holiday range was revealed through a post on Instagram, which saw the duchess picking apples, wrapping gifts and basting a turkey.

When asked whether her As Ever goods will soon be available in stores at an event earlier in October, Meghan said she may look to strike a partnership with large retailers “in the next couple of years”.

“My intention with As Ever is getting back to things that are tactile, how we connect with each other,” she said.

“And you can only convey so much of that, obviously, in videos or in E-commerce.

“So I think my intention would be to have really bespoke, small retail collaborations, do some interesting ones as well in global territories, and then, of course, as you think about scaling, you know, it’s a brand that’s accessible, but it still has a quality that feels as though it’s masstige.

“And so when we think about larger retailers, I think in the next couple years, that would make sense.”

The collection comes as the Duchess of Sussex prepares to launch a holiday special on streaming giant Netflix.

“The holiday special is coming out in November and that’s it’s a really good one,” she told the Fortune Most Powerful Women summit in Washington DC.

Giving further details on the special, Meghan said she does “lots of gift wrapping techniques”.

“You guys know I used to teach gift wrapping at Paper Source and advanced gift wrapping,” she said.

“So you know, all of those things that you do as an auditioning actor.

“That’s not the full circle I was expecting, but here we are.”