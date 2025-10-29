Man cleared of Jill Dando murder too ill to appear in court for 1987 rape charge

The man cleared of murdering TV presenter Jill Dando was unable to appear in court to face a charge of raping a 14-year-old girl more than 35 years ago due to medical reasons.

Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring accepted a letter from the GP of Barry George, 65, of County Cork, Republic of Ireland, that set out longstanding health issues.

The district judge told Westminster Magistrates’ Court that while precise details of the medical issues would remain private, he was “satisfied that there is a good reason for him not to be here”.

George is accused of one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault in September 1987 on an alleged victim who was aged 14 at the time.

The incidents are reported to have taken place in west London.

A hearing is due to take place at the Old Bailey on November 26, when it is expected George will appear via videolink.

He was granted unconditional bail until then.

George was arrested on suspicion of murder in 2000, a year after Ms Dando was killed.

He was convicted in 2001, but the conviction was quashed in November 2007 by the Court of Appeal and he was cleared by a jury in August 2008 after a retrial.

Former Crimewatch presenter Ms Dando, 37, was one of the BBC’s highest-profile stars when she was shot outside her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26 1999.

No-one has been convicted of her killing since.