King and Queen ‘deeply concerned’ by Hurricane Melissa destruction

The King has said he is “deeply concerned” by Hurricane Melissa’s destruction and described it as a reminder of the “urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature”.

The storm has left dozens of people dead and widespread destruction across Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica.

It made landfall on Tuesday in Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with top winds of 185mph, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record.

Residents walk through Santa Cruz, Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa passed (Matias Delacroix/AP photo)

In a statement published on Wednesday evening, Charles said: “This most dreadful of record-breaking storms reminds us of the increasingly urgent need to restore the balance and harmony of nature for the sake of all those whose lives and livelihoods may have been shattered by this heartbreaking disaster.”

He added: “My wife and I have been deeply concerned and profoundly saddened to see the catastrophic damage caused by the ferocity of Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica and across the Caribbean.

“As we continue to follow the situation closely, our anxious thoughts are with all those who have been so cruelly affected by this awful storm.

“Above all, our most heartfelt sympathy is with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have tragically lost their lives.”

The monarch, who is head of the Commonwealth, said he has held “the greatest affection” for Jamaica since his first visit to the island while serving in the Royal Navy on the West Indies station more than 50 years ago.

“I know that no disaster can break her people’s enduring spirit of strength, solidarity and steadfastness”, he added.

The UK is supporting Jamaica with £2.5 million in emergency humanitarian funding after Hurricane Melissa, as Sir Keir Starmer described scenes from the country as “truly shocking”.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister told MPs that naval vessel HMS Trent and “specialist rapid deployment teams” had been “pre-positioned in the region” to provide support.

At least 40 people have died across Haiti, Steven Aristil with Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency told The Associated Press.

Earlier on Wednesday, the mayor of Petit-Goave told the news agency that at least 25 people were killed in that community, where flooding collapsed dozens of homes.