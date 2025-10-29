Home Office took ‘poor approach’ to asylum barracks announcement – Swinney

The Home Office took a “poor approach” to the announcement of plans to house around 300 asylum seekers at a military barracks in Inverness, John Swinney has said.

The announcement came on Tuesday, but the Scottish Government said there had been no prior consultation on the issue, while Highland Council was told just the day before, according to a statement.

While the Scottish Government has raised concerns about the suitability of Cameron Barracks, the main gripe of ministers is the lack of engagement from the Home Office.

Speaking to journalists following a speech in Edinburgh on Wednesday, First Minister Mr Swinney said: “I think whatever approach is taken here, the emphasis has got to be on engagement with communities about the proposals that are being brought forward.

“I think the reaction from Highland Council and a number of community representatives in Inverness demonstrates there has absolutely been a poor approach taken by the Home Office, which is, frankly, consistent with how the Home Office operates.

“I recognise these are sensitive issues and they require careful and sensitive handling and they require good engagement. All of that has been missing from how the Home Office has gone about this.”

The First Minster would not be drawn on his preferred method for housing asylum seekers in Scotland, saying there have been hotels used in his constituency which were “carefully managed and addressed”.

Pressed on the issue, he said: “We could go through a list of prospective accommodation, I’m just going to say that people have got to be treated with respect and the circumstances have got to be the subject of good dialogue with local communities.”

In a joint statement from its convener, leader and the leader of the opposition, Highland Council said there are concerns about “community cohesion” if the plans go ahead.

Mr Swinney said such concerns are the result of a failure of the Home Office to work with the local community to assess the availability of local services.

The Home Office has been asked for comment.