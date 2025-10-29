GSK boosted by cancer and HIV drugs as Emma Walmsley bows out

GSK has lifted its sales and profits targets after a boost from HIV and oncology drugs as chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley prepares to leave the pharmaceutical giant.

Shares in the company rose on Wednesday morning as a result, lifting to their highest level for more than a year.

The London-based drugs firm said recent trading has put it on track to deliver turnover growth of between 6% and 7% for 2025.

It had previously guided towards the top end of a range of 3% and 5%.

Dame Emma Walmsley is stepping down (GSK/PA)

It also told investors that core operating profits will be between 9% and 11%, having previously said this was likely to be at the top end of a 6% to 8% range.

The upgrades came as it revealed that turnover lifted by 7% to £8.55 billion, compared with the previous year.

The rise was driven by 16% growth across its speciality medicines business, where oncology drug sales grew by 39%.

It also highlighted that respiratory, immunology and inflammation sales grew by 15% to £1 billion, while HIV treatment saw 12% growth.

Ms Walmsley said: “GSK’s momentum continues with another quarter of strong performance, supporting upgraded guidance for 2025, and positioning us well for 2026 and achieving our longer-term growth outlooks.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “A strong third quarter, where revenues and profits easily beat analysts’ forecasts, and another increase to guidance for the top and bottom lines in 2025 as a whole, mean that Dame Emma Walmsley will be looking to go out on a high note at the medicines and vaccines treatment business as she prepares to hand over to Luke Miels.”

Shares in the company moved 3.8% higher.