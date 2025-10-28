Suspected cocaine with estimated eight million euros seized in Co Laois

A haul of suspected cocaine worth an estimated eight million euros (£7 million) has been seized in Co Laois.

Irish police seized 116 kilos of the substance along with a number of electronic devices during a search at a residential address and lands in the area on Tuesday.

One man has been arrested.

The move came as part of Operation Tara which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at international, national and local level involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

A Garda spokesperson said the man, aged in his 30s, is being detained at a Laois Garda Station.

The drugs seized are to be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, head of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, hailed the haul.

“An Garda Siochana will continue to focus our resources on those who collaborate with and facilitate organised crime,” he said.

“We are determined to continue dismantling drug trafficking routes into Ireland and will continue doing our part to keep our communities safer.

“Please think before you use.”