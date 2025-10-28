Record-breaking England bowler James Anderson to be knighted at Windsor Castle

Record-breaking former England cricketer Sir James Anderson will be among those accepting honours on Tuesday as he receives a knighthood.

The fast bowler, 43, will be knighted by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle.

Sir James was recognised for his services to cricket by former prime minister – and cricket fan – Rishi Sunak, in his resignation honours list.

The Lancashire player holds the record for the most Test wickets taken for England, with 704.

James Anderson celebrates a wicket against West Indies last year (Steven Paston/PA)

He is outranked only by Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan and late Australian star Shane Warne, who took 800 and 708 wickets respectively.

Sir James made the last of his 188 Test appearances two years ago against West Indies at Lord’s but has continued to play domestically.

He played six Rothesay County Championship matches during the 2025 domestic campaign before a side injury ended his season early.

He is understood to be in talks over a contract extension with his boyhood club Lancashire to play in the 2026 season and beyond his 44th birthday.

Sir James made his first-class debut for Lancashire and his one-day international debut for England in 2002, with his Test bow coming in May 2003.

Also among the personalities to be honoured on Tuesday is Graham Gouldman, frontman of rock band 10cc.

Graham Gouldman (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The award-winning songwriter and musician was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to music.

Gouldman was one of the founding members of 10cc, formed in 1972, and co-wrote hits like Rubber Bullets, I’m Not In Love, The Things We Do For Love and Dreadlock Holiday.

In 2014, he entered the Songwriters Hall of Fame, an American institution, joining the likes of Sir Noel Coward, Sir Paul McCartney, John Lennon and Sir Elton John.

Gouldman was the original co-lead singer and bass guitarist of 10cc, who have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.

He is the only remaining founder member of the band who formed more than 50 years ago and continue to tour around the world.

The BBC’s chief economics correspondent Dharshini David will be made an OBE for services to economics.

The Princess Royal (Graham Hunt/Dorset Echo/PA)

She was named in the King’s New Year Honours list.

David is an honorary fellow of Downing College, Cambridge, where she studied economics.

She is also author of The Almighty Dollar, a guide to the global economy, and Environomics: How The Green Economy Is Transforming Your World.

The broadcaster started her career in finance and worked for the Government Economics Service before being appointed senior UK economist for HSBC Investment Bank.

David began working for the BBC as a financial correspondent 2000. As well as working on BBC News, she has appeared on Radio 4’s Today programme and the broadcaster’s flagship investigative series, Panorama.

She joined the business team at Sky News in 2009, presenting political, business and news programmes, before returning to the BBC.