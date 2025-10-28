One-year-old child dies after ‘hazardous materials’ incident at London flat

A one-year-old child has died after “hazardous chemicals” were reported at a flat in east London.

Fire crews were called to a property in Barking Road, Upton Park, in Newham, after two adults and two children attended hospital complaining about a smell of chemicals in a flat, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

A one-year-old child later died in hospital.

Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precaution as crews responded, LFB said.

Specially trained firefighters carried out a sweep of the affected property and worked to detect any hazardous materials present and to ventilate the scene.

Newham Council said it had opened a local rest centre for those evacuated and residents were not currently allowed back in their homes.

The first call reporting the incident was received at 1.18pm on Tuesday and it ended for crews by 4.23pm.

The Metropolitan Police, along with the LFB, are investigating the incident.

A council spokesperson said: “First of all, our thoughts are with the family of the young child who has so tragically lost their life in this terrible incident.

“Details about the exact nature of the incident are not yet clear and the Metropolitan Police will remain on the scene as the investigation progresses.

“As a council we have taken speedy measures to ensure those residents who were evacuated are being cared for in a warm, safe environment.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The London Fire Brigade called police to Barking Road, Upton Park, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday, 28 October following reports of hazardous chemicals in a residential property.

“An investigation into the circumstances has been launched.”