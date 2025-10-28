Michael D Higgins returns to Aras after two nights in hospital

Irish President Michael D Higgins has returned to his official residence after spending two nights in hospital with an infection.

Mr Higgins, 84, was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon for an examination and put on a course of antibiotics.

His medical team said on Monday there had been a “significant improvement” since Mr Higgins began the medication and he was in “good spirits”.

Michael D Higgins casts his vote in the presidential election to replace him on Friday (PA)

A spokesman for the president said on Tuesday afternoon Mr Higgins had returned to his official residence Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin

Mr Higgins’ second and final term as president is due to end at midnight on November 10.

On Friday, left-wing independent candidate Catherine Connolly was elected as his successor. She will take office at an inauguration ceremony on November 11.

Mr Higgins was admitted to hospital last February after experiencing a mild form of stroke.

He said he had to cut back on his appearances at sports events temporarily while he recovered.

The stroke affected his left side, including his hand and hip, and exacerbated problems with his lower back.

He told reporters at the Ploughing Championships last year that he had to use two walking sticks as he sometimes has balance problems.

“I have, from previous times, very heavy arthritis – the culmination of all of this means I can’t run quite like I did,” he said.