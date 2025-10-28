‘Frustration’ among Fianna Fail TDs at leadership after ‘disastrous’ election

Fianna Fail backbenchers have aired their “frustration” after the party’s “disastrous” presidential election campaign.

Pressure has mounted on Fianna Fail leader Taoiseach Micheal Martin, after he championed ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin to become the party’s presidential candidate.

Mr Gavin withdrew from the race weeks after being chosen by the party after it emerged he owed a former tenant thousands of euro, which he has since repaid.

Mr Gavin also appeared to struggle on televised debates and in opinion polls before the controversy emerged.

Mr Gavin was put forward as the party’s candidate by Mr Martin and deputy leader Jack Chambers after expressions of interest from other hopefuls including MEP Billy Kelleher and former taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

His late withdrawal has prompted figures from Fianna Fail to openly discuss the future of the party’s leadership.

Malcolm Byrne, Fianna Fail TD for Wicklow-Wexford, said on Tuesday that “at some point” there will be a successor to Mr Martin, but said it would not happen “in the short term”.

He said a confidence motion in Mr Martin was “possible”, and that it was “unlikely” that Mr Martin would lead the party into the next general election, which must be held no later than January 2030, but said Mr Martin was engaging and meeting with backbenchers this week.

“He’s an experienced politician so he should be able to read the room,” he told Newstalk Breakfast on Tuesday, adding that Mr Martin would have “a reasonable idea himself” of the right time to stand aside.

He said there was “frustration” among the Fianna Fail backbenches “that we feel that a lot of our concerns are not being listened to”.

He said too many decisions were being left to “unelected advisers, to state agencies, to civil servants” who he said would not make decisions or “lack the necessary ambition and urgency”.

“I think there are two issues and challenges for the party, I think the first one is the disastrous presidential election campaign that we had,” he said as he congratulated Catherine Connolly on winning.

“For the party ourselves it was a disastrous campaign, there is a review that will be reporting back within the next two weeks, and there will be a discussions around how in future we select candidates.

“I think there’s a bigger challenge and I suppose I am reflecting what I would see as the frustration of the middle ground within the party around that sense of disconnect between the leadership and a lot on the backbenches, and I think the real challenge is the frustration that we’re feeling around the slow pace of delivery on issues like housing and infrastructure and disability services.”

Ireland will hold the presidency of the Council of the EU from July-December next year, after which it has been suggested could serve as a natural point to appoint a new leader.

It comes after Fianna Fail TDs John McGuinness and John Lahart said over the weekend that the party needed to have a discussion about the judgment of the leadership.

Fianna Fail minister Darragh O’Brien said the “vast majority” of the party’s 48 TDs and 20 senators support Mr Martin as leader “unquestionably”.

In the aftermath of Mr Gavin’s withdrawal, Mr Martin apologised to the parliamentary party and to a wider gathering of Fianna Fail members.

He told the media that he “always reflects on criticisms” and said that he has “a mandate to lead the government” after November’s election.

“I’ve always been in politics to see if can I improve things and make a difference to the quality of life of people,” he said.

“You don’t get all decisions right, and that remains my motivation – and I’m still as hungry as ever.”