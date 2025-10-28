Four in five drivers worried about dazzling headlights as darker evenings arrive

Four out of five drivers (82%) are concerned about being dazzled by vehicle headlights as evenings become darker earlier, a new survey has indicated.

The poll of 1,701 regular UK drivers, commissioned by the RAC, also suggested the brightness of some headlights is the most common reason for people feeling nervous when driving in the dark.

The clocks went back an hour on Sunday, resulting in the sun setting earlier each day and more post-work journeys being in darkness.

A Government-commissioned report into headlight glare by consultancy TRL is expected to be published shortly.

Of the 38% of drivers surveyed who said they are nervous about driving in the dark, 75% attributed this to bright headlights from oncoming vehicles.

That is compared with 63% who said it was because spotting hazards is more difficult, while 41% said it is harder to judge the speed of other vehicles.

The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of bi-xenon or LED rather than traditional halogen bulbs creates a more intense beam, which improves a driver’s view but can be to the detriment of other road users.

Other potential factors include badly aligned headlights and the prevalence of SUVs, which generally have headlights in a higher position.

RAC senior policy officer Rod Dennis said: “Unfortunately, for a lot of drivers the annual onset of darker evenings coincides with another unwelcome arrival – that of overly-bright headlights that they believe make driving more difficult due to dazzle and discomfort.

“The fact headlight glare is the leading cause of nervousness from driving at night underlines it’s a problem that needs tackling.

“At the same time, it’s important to remember that brighter headlights can give drivers a better view of the road ahead – so there’s a balance to be struck.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said many people are responding to the problem of headlight glare by “reducing their driving in the evenings”.

He urged motorists to check the aim of their headlights and ensure the lenses are clean.

Denise Voon, clinical adviser at the College of Optometrists, said patients are “telling us more frequently” that headlight glare is “affecting their ability to see clearly while driving”.

She went on: “We look forward to the findings from the Government’s headlight glare research project and hope this evidence enables the industry to find a solution that will reduce headlight glare and make driving at night safer for everyone.”

A Westminster Hall debate on the issue will be held on Wednesday.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We know headlight glare is frustrating for many drivers, especially as the evenings get darker.

“That’s why we commissioned independent research to better understand the causes and impact of glare, which will inform new measures in the upcoming Road Safety Strategy.

“Alongside this, DVSA (Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency) has stepped up surveillance to intercept the sale of illegal retrofit headlamp bulbs for on-road use, and anyone caught could face a fine of up to £1,000.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Online95 earlier this month.