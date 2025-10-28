Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales dies aged 93, family announces

Prunella Scales, best known for her role as Sybil in Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93, her family has said.

The actress died “peacefully at home in London yesterday”, her sons Samuel and Joseph said.

A statement to the PA news agency said: “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.

Timothy West and Prunella Scales in 2024 (PA)

“Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home.

“She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died.

“Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024.

“She is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

“We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love.”

Her Fawlty Towers character, Sybil, was the long-suffering wife of Basil Fawlty, played by John Cleese, in a show that won the Bafta for best scripted comedy in 1976.

This year marked 50 years since the comedy show first appeared on screens.

Scales had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013.

She also played Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question of Attribution and, in 1973, Scales teamed up with Ronnie Barker in the series Seven Of One, also for the BBC.

Her husband Timothy West, who died in November 2024, starred in TV shows such as comedy drama Brass, sitcom Not Going Out and soaps Coronation Street and EastEnders.