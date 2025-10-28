English tourist dies months after alleged assault in Dublin city

An English tourist who was left in a critical condition after an alleged assault in Dublin city has died, Irish police have said.

The incident took place in the Temple Bar Square area of the capital at around 12.30am on Thursday, August 21.

The tourist, a man aged in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to the UK.

An Garda Siochana, the Irish police, said in a statement on Tuesday: “The man (40s) injured following a serious assault in Temple Bar on the 21st of August 2025 passed away in the UK on Saturday the 25th October 2025.

“As this matter is now before the courts this office will not be providing further information.”

A man aged in his 20s has appeared before the courts charged in relation to the incident.