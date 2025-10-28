Eligible households to receive confirmation of £150 energy bills discount

More than 250,000 families are to receive confirmation of a one-off £150 discount off their energy bills this winter, the Government has said.

The letters are being sent to households across England and Wales from Tuesday after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last year expanded the Warm Home Discount scheme to help a further 2.7 million families across the UK.

All households entitled to the discount are to receive a letter before January.

More than six million households across England, Scotland and Wales will receive help.

For the vast majority of recipients, £150 will be automatically deducted from their energy bill without them needing to take any action.

Some households will need to provide extra information to ensure they get the discount, with the letters advising them to call the helpline provided.

They will need an electricity bill or statement to confirm the bill payer’s name and account number.

Sir Keir said: “This cash injection will help people manage their bills while we fix the rusting energy system we inherited.

“Because it is only through our clean energy mission that we will get bills down for everyone in the long run, creating jobs and economic growth along the way.”

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Letters will be dropping on doormats across the country this week containing welcome news for hundreds of thousands of families.

“This Government is determined to tackle energy affordability for families, and this winter more people will be helped as a result.

“And I would urge anyone who needs to provide extra information to follow the straightforward steps and make sure they get money off their bills this winter.”

Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 2% from October 1 for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales, just as cooler temperatures see many switching on their central heating.

This means the energy bill for the average household paying by direct debit for gas and electricity increased from £1,720 to £1,755 per year.