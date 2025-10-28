Demolition of clifftop home threatened by coastal erosion under way

The demolition of a clifftop home that was at risk of being lost to the sea has begun after “critical safety levels” were reached.

Jean Flick, 88, had lived at the seaside property in Thorpeness, Suffolk, for 25 years and is now understood to be staying with family.

Last month, she told of her hope of staying in the house for as long as it was safe, but demolition work began this week after what the local authority described as “significant erosion”.

The demolition is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

Ms Flick, a widow who is from a farming family, had hoped it may be possible to build defences at the foot of the cliffs to slow the coastal erosion.

Another home in her street was demolished in 2022.

Ms Flick said, earlier this year, that her “heart will just break” if the house has to be demolished “because it’s my home”.

In a statement, an East Suffolk Council spokesperson said: “There has recently been significant erosion at the northern end of Thorpeness, therefore we have been monitoring the area regularly and working closely with residents so that they are aware of and understand their erosion risk.

“Sadly, a property is being demolished due to critical safety levels being reached.

“Preparatory work took place on the site last week, and demolition is scheduled to begin this week.

“It is expected to take between seven and 10 days.

“The demolition agreement has been privately arranged between the property owner and the demolition company.

“East Suffolk Council, as per our usual procedure, is forward funding the costs of demolition and will aim to reclaim some of the costs via an Environment Agency grant.

“We understand that the property owner is currently staying with family.”

Mark Packard, cabinet member for planning and coastal management at East Suffolk Council, said: “Losing a home to coastal erosion is extremely distressing.

“East Suffolk Council has worked closely with the owner of this property over recent months to ensure they were fully aware of the situation and have had time to remove their belongings and arrange the demolition of their property in a planned, safe and dignified manner.”

Ms Flick remarried in 1999 after the death of her first husband from cancer and later bought the home in Thorpeness with her second husband for a fresh start.

She said they were “very happy” there before her second husband also died of cancer.

Ms Flick said she had been told that if the cliff edge got to within five metres of the house, the property would have to be demolished.

The house was built in 1928 and had five bedrooms, now four after one was turned into a sitting room for the sea view.

The property is about two miles south of Sizewell, where a new nuclear power station is being built.