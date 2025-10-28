Death still taboo subject, research suggests as end-of-life checklist published

Death remains a taboo subject for more than a quarter of people according to research which comes as a charity published a checklist encouraging the public to think about their end-of-life care.

Marie Curie’s list, curated by clinicians, covers everything from wills to wakes and what we might want to happen to pets and social media accounts when we die.

The charity said its research found that most people (56%) put end of life thoughts off until their health significantly deteriorates or they are given a terminal diagnosis but that almost two thirds (63%) admit delaying could create a lot of added stress in a time of crisis.

The end-of-life organisation said many are missing out on much-needed support as a result, with nearly four in 10 people (38%) not knowing where to find information or support about planning for end-of-life.

The charity’s survey found 36% of people have not given any thought to their end of life care and that around one in four (26%) leave it until they are at least 65-years-old before thinking about it.

Some 27% admitted to viewing death as a taboo subject, and 31% said it was too frightening to think about.

The free guide helps people prepare for the final stages of life, covering everything from legal matters to care preferences (Matt Alexander/PA Media Assignments)

Around a quarter of people said they avoid the topic completely because they do not want to burden their families with difficult conversations.

Marie Curie nurse Emma-May Ward said while planning might not make illness or death any easier, “the fact that those conversations happen and everyone is clear what people’s wishes are, removes a lot of pressure at a very difficult time”.

The list includes suggestions around making a list of things one would like to do before death, and giving thought to leaving letters or video and voice messages for loved ones.

Ms Ward added: “Ensuring your plans and preferences are written down and shared with medical professionals, will highly increase the chance of you or your loved one getting the end of life you wished for.

“From where you’d like to be cared for, who you’d like visit you, religious traditions you may wish to be followed or simply the music you’d like played in your room.”

– Marie Curie commissioned Opinion Matters to survey more than 4,200 people across the UK earlier this month.