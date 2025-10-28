Controversy surrounding Andrew continues to grow as King heckled

The controversy surrounding Prince Andrew has continued to grow as the King was heckled during an engagement in the Midlands.

Charles was a few metres away from a man in the crowd who asked a string of questions including “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” during the visit to Lichfield Cathedral on Monday.

The monarchy is coming under increasing pressure to resolve the issue of Andrew, with some MPs eager to debate the topic.

It came as the BBC reported that Andrew hosted Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein at Royal Lodge, the private home where he lives rent free, ahead of his daughter Princess Beatrice’s masked ball 18th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle in 2006.

The BBC said it has matched the trees and patio wall in a previously published image of Epstein, Maxwell and Weinstein to other pictures of Royal Lodge.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have agreed to leave the property in exchange for two separate residences, according to reports.

The King’s brother is said to be in talks with Charles’s representatives about leaving Royal Lodge voluntarily after the furore over the “peppercorn” rent for the 30-room mansion, where he has lived for more than 20 years.

Charles meets the public at Lichfield Cathedral (Temilade Adelaja/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is calling for a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate, effectively Andrew’s landlord, has “managed” support for the former duke.

Charles was visiting Lichfield Cathedral to highlight local community and heritage skills when a man believed to be a member of anti-monarchy group Republic shouted questions.

In a video, thought to have been filmed by the protester as he spoke, the man says: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?” and then asks twice: “Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?”

Charles can be seen shaking hands with well-wishers and waving as the man shouts his questions, and at one point a woman turns round and tells him to “shut up”.

The protester ends by saying: “Should MPs be allowed to debate the royals in the House of Commons?”

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, said: “The royals need to be challenged, and if the politicians won’t do the job and the police won’t investigate, then more and more members of the public will be asking the tough questions.

“We want to see broadcasters invite Charles into a studio and ask him the same questions.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey wants a parliamentary select committee to question Andrew (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Sir Ed Davey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think, by disgracing his office, Prince Andrew has relinquished any rights to special treatment at the expense of the taxpayer, and Parliament are the guardians of the taxpayer.

“And what I think would be the best thing to happen is a select committee inquiry into how the Crown Estate has managed that support and that officials from the Crown Estate and Prince Andrew should come to give evidence.

“The focus has been around the Royal Lodge which, as I understand it, is where the taxpayer may or may not have been supporting the prince.

“But we just need some more transparency about this… some more accountability. The best way to do that is a select committee inquiry.”

An anonymous source told The Sun that Andrew has requested the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah may relocate to Adelaide Cottage after it is vacated by the Prince and Princess of Wales next month.

William, Kate and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – are due to move to Forest Lodge, an eight-bedroom Grade II-listed residence in Windsor Great Park, in the next few weeks, according to reports.

The King has long been said to have tried to encourage his younger brother, who lives in Royal Lodge with Sarah, to move out.

Frogmore Cottage on the Home Park Estate (Steve Parsons/PA)

Charles reportedly first offered Frogmore Cottage to Andrew in January 2023 after Harry and Meghan moved out, but the former duke turned it down.

The Sun reported that workmen had been seen at the property in recent weeks ahead of the prince’s potential arrival.

Andrew attempted to draw a line under years of controversy after allegations that he sexually abused Virginia Giuffre, by giving up his dukedom and other honours ahead of the publication of her posthumous memoirs earlier this month.

But the prince, who strenuously denies the allegations, was instead swamped by criticism focused on the property he has lived in effectively rent-free since 2003.

Sarah Ferguson (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Obstacles to a settlement are reportedly where Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, will live and what financial recompense he will receive for the funds he spent renovating the home.

The Government has so far refused to allocate time in the House of Commons for MPs to discuss Andrew’s situation because the royal family wants Parliament to focus on “important issues”.

But the issue could be raised on one of the days when ministers are not in control of the parliamentary timetable.