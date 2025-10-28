Chris Brown allowed to return to US as bail conditions changed

R&B singer Chris Brown will be allowed to return to the United States as he awaits trial for an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub in 2023.

Judge Tony Baumgartner granted the change to the American musician’s bail conditions at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday.

Heidi Stonecliffe KC, prosecuting, said the bail conditions remain “very stringent”.

Brown has pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Abraham Diaw at the Tape venue, a private members’ club in Hanover Square, Mayfair, on February 19 2023.

He has also denied having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place, as well as attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

His co-defendant, US national Omololu Akinlolu, 39, has also denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm.