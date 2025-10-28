British tourists in Jamaica prepare for strongest storm on record

British tourists in Jamaica have been told to prepare as the island’s strongest storm on record closes in.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has set up a crisis centre ready to help Britons on the Caribbean island and the Royal Navy ship HMS Trent is already in the region on stand-by.

Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica on Tuesday as a category five storm, the strongest for the island since record-keeping began 174 years ago.

All of Jamaica’s international airports have been closed until further notice.

Catastrophic flash floods and landslides are likely, with up to 700mm of rain, four-metre waves and 135mph winds possible, the FCDO said.

The Jamaican government has published a list of available hurricane shelters.

Around 5,000 British nationals are on the island, reports have said.

UK travel trade organisation Abta warned British tourists in Jamaica to monitor local news.

A spokesperson said: “The international airports in Jamaica are now closed as a precaution until the storm passes.

“Travel providers are liaising with their suppliers locally and providing advice and assistance to their customers.

“Customers currently in Jamaica are advised to monitor local news and should follow the advice of the local authorities, their accommodation and travel providers.

“Customers who are imminently due to travel to Jamaica should liaise with their travel provider and airline to establish if there are any changes to their travel arrangements.”