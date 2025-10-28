Attempted murder trial of man who stabbed girl in Leicester Square dropped

A man who stabbed an 11-year-old girl in a random knife attack in Leicester Square will not face trial for her attempted murder, a court has heard.

The Australian child was on holiday with her 34-year-old mother when she was targeted by Ioan Pintaru in London’s West End on the morning of August 12 last year.

Pintaru allegedly approached the girl as she left the Lego store, placed her in a headlock and stabbed her eight times.

Police officers at the scene in Leicester Square in 2024 (PA)

Members of the public intervened and Pintaru was disarmed and pinned to the ground until police arrived to arrest him, the court previously heard.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

Pintaru, 33, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to wounding the girl with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of a knife in Leicester Square.

The Romanian national denied a charge of attempted murder and had been due to face trial at the Old Bailey on Monday.

At a brief hearing on Tuesday, Judge Richard Marks KC said he had been in touch with the prosecution who had indicated the attempted murder charge would “not be proceeded with”.

The judge set a sentencing date for December 16, which the victim’s family would be able to join by videolink from Australia.

No explanation was given in court for the reason for the decision not to go ahead with the trial.

The defendant, who is in a high-security hospital in Liverpool, was not required to attend.