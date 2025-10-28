Artist ‘nearly fainted’ when she found out commission was gift for Queen

An artist has said she “nearly fainted” when she found out the dog portrait she had been commissioned to draw was a gift for the Queen.

Camilla was delighted to receive a pencil portrait of her beloved rescue dogs Bluebell and Beth – who died last year – and a second picture of her recently adopted puppy Moley, during a visit to the new Bromham Community Hub in Wiltshire.

Artist Hannah Hurst, who lives in nearby Calne, said she was first commissioned to paint the picture of Beth and Bluebell by the village’s V&P farm shop, who sent her a photograph of the pets for reference – but did not tell her these were the Queen’s dogs.

Queen Camilla shakes hands with a young well-wisher during her visit to Corsham, Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

Ms Hurst, 44, only realised her work was actually a gift for the Queen when she was shown a photograph of the King and Camilla holding the dogs.

“I nearly fainted on the floor,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Ms Hurst said she worked on the portrait of Bluebell and Beth for four months before she was commissioned to draw a second picture of Moley – whom Camilla adopted earlier this year after 13-year-old Beth died.

“Moley then had arrived, and they said, wouldn’t it be nice to give her (Camilla) an extra gift to represent her new dog,” Ms Hurst said.

Camilla, who is patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, adopted Beth in 2011 when she was a three-month-old unwanted puppy, and Bluebell in 2012 after she was found wandering alone in a London park with a painful skin condition.

In February this year, the royal announced she would be adopting eight-week-old Moley, also from Battersea.

Ms Hurst said she wanted to honour the Queen’s work as patron of the animal charity in the portraits.

“The dogs are represented with Battersea Dogs Home charity little scarves, and that was really important that that was included,” she said.

“There’s a lot of emotion that comes with seeing your animals looking back at you, and she had that same reaction.”

When surprised with the picture of Moley, Camilla said: “I’m going to show it to her – I’m sure she’s going to recognise herself.”

“That is absolutely lovely, thank you,” she then told Ms Hurst.

The Queen’s visit to Bromham marked the official opening of a new community hub, which was rebuilt from September 2024 after a fire destroyed the village’s long-standing Social Centre.

Camilla unveiled a plaque at the site and also planted a cherry tree in memory of Pc Craig Dalby – who served for more than 30 years and worked with her as a close protection officer on several occasions.

Mr Dalby’s widow Serena said it was an “emotional” moment.

“She (Camilla) was just warm, and Craig was really fond of her,” Mrs Dalby said.

Earlier on the same day, Camilla visited the Poppy Project in Corsham – a display of knitted and crocheted flowers created to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Queen Camilla after attaching the final poppy to complete the cascade of 10,000 poppies draping the church tower at St Bartholomew’s Church in Corsham, Wiltshire (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Peacock Women’s Institute (WI) launched the project at the start of the year, with a goal to create 10,000 poppies for display in the town.

The group received more than 31,000 poppies from across the UK and overseas, including from schools, youth organisations, residential homes and businesses.

Meeting volunteers and members of the WI, Camilla said the project was a “lovely idea” and agreed to attach the final poppy to complete a cascade of faux flowers from St Bartholomew’s Church.